President: Azerbaijan is not participating and will not participate in operations against Iran
Domestic policy
- 05 March, 2026
- 16:29
"Azerbaijan is not participating in operations against Iran – neither previously nor this time – and will not do so. Because that is our position," President Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting of the Security Council, Report informs via AZERTAC.
The head of state added: "We have neither interest in conducting any operations against neighboring countries, nor does our policy allow it."
