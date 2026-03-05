Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    President: Azerbaijan is not participating and will not participate in operations against Iran

    Domestic policy
    • 05 March, 2026
    • 16:29
    President: Azerbaijan is not participating and will not participate in operations against Iran

    "Azerbaijan is not participating in operations against Iran – neither previously nor this time – and will not do so. Because that is our position," President Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting of the Security Council, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    The head of state added: "We have neither interest in conducting any operations against neighboring countries, nor does our policy allow it."

    Президент: Азербайджан не участвует и не будет участвовать в операциях против Ирана

