    President: Azerbaijan attaches special importance to the comprehensive development of cooperation with all Central Asian countries

    Domestic policy
    • 13 November, 2025
    • 16:08
    "Azerbaijan attaches special importance to the comprehensive development of collaboration with all countries in the region (Central Asia) at the highest level," President Ilham Aliyev stated in an interview with Uzbekistan's UzA agency, Report informs.

    The head of state said: "I believe that the strategic partnership and allied relations established between the countries of Central Asia and Azerbaijan on a bilateral basis, as well as our active political dialogue and reciprocal visits, play a key role in making this cooperation format successful."

    Ilham Aliyev interview
    Azərbaycan Prezidenti: Regiondakı ölkələrlə əməkdaşlığın hərtərəfli inkişafına əhəmiyyət veririk
    Ильхам Алиев: Азербайджан придает особое значение развитию сотрудничества со странами Центральной Азии

