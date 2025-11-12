Preliminary versions regarding causes of Turkish military aircraft crash in Georgia

Yesterday, a military cargo plane belonging to the Turkish Air Force, which took off from Azerbaijan's Ganja city, crashed in Georgia. Immediately after the crash, Azerbaijani government officials, led by President Ilham Aliyev, expressed condolences to the leadership of the brotherly country and declared their readiness to provide all necessary assistance regarding the incident.

A criminal case has been initiated in Georgia regarding the crash, and the crash site has been secured. Turkish officials are currently investigating the crash. Despite all news being disclosed to the public in a timely, accurate, and detailed manner, various inaccurate speculations are being disseminated on social media.

According to information obtained by Report, the aircraft was on standby at Ganja airport for only two hours, during which no external intervention or approach to the aircraft was recorded. The passengers of the aircraft were personnel providing technical service to F-16 aircraft participating in the Military Parade, and they boarded the aircraft after going through security procedures.

The aircraft was carrying mechanical spare parts for F-16s as cargo; there were no explosive materials, so there cannot be any talk of an explosion. Initial examination determined that there are no signs of external interference on the aircraft. For example, when an AZAL aircraft was shot down over Grozny in December 2024, holes were visible in the fuselage. No such marks are observed on Turkey's C-130 aircraft.

According to initial versions, there are two possible causes for the aircraft crash. First, the aircraft had been in service for a long time and was last overhauled in 2020. Corrosion could have caused perforation in the fuselage, which could lead to a crash. Some time ago, the same type of aircraft crashed in the US for this very reason.

Another version could be that the cargo was not properly secured. Cargo displacement could have occurred during the flight. In this case, the moving cargo could hit the internal surfaces of the fuselage, causing damage and compromising the integrity of the structure.

Finding the aircraft's black boxes will not be difficult, as the plane crashed in a flat area, not in mountainous or forested terrain that could impede the search. Therefore, all details will be clarified soon.

In any case, the Turkish Presidential Administration has stated that the causes of the military cargo aircraft crash in Georgia are being carefully investigated.

The investigation is being conducted by Georgia and Türkiye, while Azerbaijan has been providing full support to brotherly Türkiye from the first moment. This is another example of the two countries' brotherhood.