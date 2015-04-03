Plenary meeting of Azerbaijani Milli Mejlis kicks off

Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ Next plenary meeting of the spring session of the Azerbaijan Milli Mejlis kicked off. Report informs, the discussion of 24 issues is included in the agenda of the meeting chaired by Speaker Ogtay Asadov.

First the issue on the appointment of members for the Directors Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR) will be considered. I addition, the issue on the re-appointment of Etibar Nabiyev as a judge to Baku Court of Appeal will be discussed. Then the annual report of National Coordinator for Combating Trafficking in Human Beings will be listened. Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, National Coordinator for Combating Trafficking in Human Beings, Vilayat Eyvazov is expected to provide the report.

The amendments to the laws "On Courts and Judges", "On the Rights of the Child", "On the status of municipalities", "On Police", "On Notary", "On the state service", "On the Constitutional Court", "On the State Secret", "On Public Television and radio broadcasting ", "On labor pensions "," On the State Register of Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan", "On military duty and military service", "On anti-monopoly activity ", "On unfair competition ", "On natural monopolies" and "On registration of living place", as well as "Regulations on the service in the internal affairs authorities of Azerbaijan" approved by the law of 168-IIQ dated June 29, 2001 of the Republic of Azerbaijan", the Electoral Code of Azerbaijan are considered.

In addition, the law draft "On agricultural information and advisory services" will be discussed on the first reading while the law "On Advertising" on the second reading at the meeting.