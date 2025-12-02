Parliament considers Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget package in second reading
Domestic policy
- 02 December, 2025
- 11:24
The Milli Majlis has begun a new plenary session of its autumn term.
According to Report, the agenda includes the second reading of the bills comprising the 2026 state budget package.
The session is being presided by Speaker Sahiba Gafarova.
Latest News
12:08
Text of Paris Agreement Global Stocktake assigned to Azerbaijan by Brazil agreedCOP29
12:03
President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Lao People's Democratic RepublicForeign policy
11:56
Kos: Negotiations underway with US, Azerbaijan on possibility of EU participation in TRIPPRegion
11:49
Ilham Aliyev congratulates UAE President on Independence DayForeign policy
11:45
Kos: EU, Türkiye to discuss Baku-Yerevan normalization processRegion
11:44
Azerbaijan plans to host CICA General AssemblyForeign policy
11:43
Fitch Ratings expects banks in Azerbaijan, CIS region to be resilientFinance
11:41
ASAN service model now applied in 30 countriesDomestic policy
11:34