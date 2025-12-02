Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Parliament considers Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget package in second reading

    Domestic policy
    • 02 December, 2025
    • 11:24
    The Milli Majlis has begun a new plenary session of its autumn term.

    According to Report, the agenda includes the second reading of the bills comprising the 2026 state budget package.

    The session is being presided by Speaker Sahiba Gafarova.

    Parlamentdə 2026-cı ilin dövlət büdcəsi zərfi ikinci oxunuşda müzakirə edilir
    Парламент рассматривает пакет госбюджета Азербайджана на 2026 во втором чтении

