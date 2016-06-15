 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ombudsman met with soldiers and officers of military units on the frontline - PHOTO

    During the meetings with the military, she had a conversation on human rights, combat training and the importance of military knowledge

    Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ Commissioner for Human Rights of Azerbaijan (Ombudsman) Elmira Suleymanova visited the military units of the Azerbaijani army located on the frontline.

    Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    The Ombudswoman asked the position, official and social conditions of military, inquired about the conditions of their health care, nutrition, as well as the morale of soldiers and officers.

    During the meetings with the military, she had a conversation on human rights, combat training and the importance of military knowledge.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi