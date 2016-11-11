Number of decisions of Constitutional Court revealed

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ Number of decisions made by the Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan since the beginning of activity.

Report informs, Chairman of the Constitutional Court Farhad Abdullayev said that a total of 336 decisions were made by the court plenary since the beginning of activity.

In addition, Constitutional Court adopted 75 rulings: "These decisions and legal positions formed from them serve protection of human rights and freedoms and restoration of violated rights".

Notably, Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan was established in 1998.