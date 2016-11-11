Number of decisions of Constitutional Court revealed

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ Number of decisions made by the Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan since the beginning of activity.
Report informs, Chairman of the Constitutional Court Farhad Abdullayev said that a total of 336 decisions were made by the court plenary since the beginning of activity.
In addition, Constitutional Court adopted 75 rulings: "These decisions and legal positions formed from them serve protection of human rights and freedoms and restoration of violated rights".
Notably, Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan was established in 1998.
Aynur OsmanqızıNews Author
