    Number of decisions of Constitutional Court revealed

    Farhad Abdullayev: These decisions serve protection of human rights and freedoms and restoration of violated rights

    Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ Number of decisions made by the Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan since the beginning of activity.

    Report informs, Chairman of the Constitutional Court Farhad Abdullayev said that a total of 336 decisions were made by the court plenary since the beginning of activity.

    In addition, Constitutional Court adopted 75 rulings: "These decisions and legal positions formed from them serve protection of human rights and freedoms and restoration of violated rights".

    Notably, Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan was established in 1998.

