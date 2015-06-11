Novruz Mammadov: Both for Azerbaijan and world sports the I European Games will be a historical event

Baku. 11 June. REPORT.AZ/ "The First European Games will be a historical event both for Azerbaijan and the world sports."

Report informs, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, Novruz Mammadov, Director of Foreign Relations Department, Novruz Mammadov wrote on Twitter account.

He noted that, tomorrow all the world will witness again the power and development of Azerbaijan which is the homeland of the First European Games: "It will be a historical event both for Azerbaijan and the world sports. European diplomats were amazed at the organization of such a prestigious event at a high level in a short time by Azerbaijan."

According to him, this event will contribute to peoples of different countries to be acquainted with Azerbaijan closely: "I am sure that our athletes will prove once again with their successful performances.that, Azerbaijan is a country of the sports. I wish good luck to all the athlete participating in the First European Games!"