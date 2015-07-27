New powers given to Main Department of the State Customs Committee

Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ Board of the State Customs Committee (SCC) decided on the approval of the "Regulations of the General Directorate and evaluation of development programs of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan Republic".

Report informs, according to the document, "Regulations on the Department of Statistics and Information Technology of the State Customs Committee" approved by order number 031 the State Customs Committee on March 9, 2010, was annulled.

According to the document, organization of e-services in the field of customs affairs; the preparation and use of projects in the field of customs affairs; development and application of innovative technology projects in order to improve and ensure the transparency of customs by the use of international experience; evaluation of the customs authorities and customs officials; carrying out of customs statistics of foreign trade and the analysis of the current situation and prospects of the dynamics of foreign trade; as well as activities in other areas established by law included in activities of the Main Department of Statistics and Information Technology of the State Customs Committee.

Inspectors of Help Center of the Main Department will respond to requests from individuals and legal entities, provide appropriate services, establishing communication for some reason missed calls, take part in the preparation and improvement of the database on the basis of requests and perform other tasks of the Main Control related to service activities.