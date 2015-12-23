New members of Nakhchivan Central Election Commission elected - LIST

Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ At a meeting of the Supreme Majlis of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (NAR) new composition of the Central Election Commission has been approved.

Report informs, the CEC was reformed in accordance with the decision of the Supreme Assembly.

So, Maharram Gasimov Ali Gadimov, Elnur Eyvazov, Shamkhal Mammadov, Arif Aghayev, Akram Huseynzadeh and Jeyran Guliyeva elected members of the Central Election Commission of Nakhchivan.

Anar Kazimov, Tural Huseynov, Tural Hasanov and Vahid Bayramov representing Nakhchivan CEC in its previous composition, were not re-elected. Instead, the right of representation in the CEC have received Shamkhal Mammadov, Arif Aghayev, Akram Huseynzadeh and Jeyran Guliyeva.