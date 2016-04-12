New composition of Central Election Commission unveiled - FULL LIST - EXCLUSIVE

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ All political parties represented in Azerbaijani Milli Majlis (Parliament) - ruling New Azerbaijan Party, Civil Solidarity Party, Motherland Party, Democratic Reforms Party, Citizen Solidarity Party, National Revival Movement Party, Azerbaijan Democratic Enlightenment Party, Great Salvation Party, Azerbaijan Social Democratic Party, Social Welfare Party, United Azerbaijan Popular Front Party, Unity Party and independent MPs have submitted list of their members, which will be represented in the Central Election Commission (CEC), to the parliament.

Report informs, Fuad Javadov, Shaitdin Aliyev, Ramiz Ibrahimov, Valida Kazimova, Huseyn Pashayev, Mazahir Panahov, Ilham Mammadov, Natig Mammadov, Arifa Mukhtarova, Nizami Nadirov, Gabil Orujov, Azar Taghiyev, Bakhsheyish Asgarov, Etibar Guliyev, Mikayil Rahimov, Tofig Hasanov, Almas Gahramanlı and Ilkin Shahbazovun included into the list.

Names of two persons - Tamam Jafarova and Akif Gurbanov, who were in 2010 composition of the CEC have been removed, Huseyn Pashayev (NAP) and Ilkin Shahbazov (Social Welfare Party) substituted them.

A.Gurbanov was a representative of the Party of Hope in the CEC. But the Party of Hope failed to win seats in parliament in 2015.

The issue will be discussed at the Milli Majlis's plenary session on April 15.