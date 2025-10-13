Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Nearly 22,000 people resettled in Azerbaijan's Khankendi, Aghdara, Khojaly

    Domestic policy
    • 13 October, 2025
    • 11:18
    Nearly 22,000 people have been resettled across Khankendi city, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts, said Elchin Yusubov, the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly, during an event titled Moral Values in Karabakh dedicated to the 5th anniversary of Victory, Report informs.

    Speaking at the event, Yusubov highlighted the phased and voluntary return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) under the Great Return program.

    "Among the returnees are not only former IDPs but also employees of public and private institutions, along with their families," he said.

    According to the plan, residents are being resettled in a phased manner following reconstruction and renovation works in Khankendi's Karkijahan settlement, 11 villages in Khojaly, and 7 villages in Aghdara. As part of this phase, around 6,000 former IDPs are expected to be permanently resettled in these areas.

    Yusubov also noted significant progress in revitalizing the local economy, creating employment opportunities, and expanding entrepreneurship in the region.

    He added that to date, over 65 million manats (approximately $38 million) in investments have been made by private investors into the liberated territories.

    Xankəndi, Ağdərə və Xocalıda 22 minə yaxın şəxs məskunlaşıb
    В Ханкенди, Агдере и Ходжалы поселились около 22 тыс человек

