September 20 - State Sovereignty Day - holds special significance in Azerbaijan's modern history of statehood, MP Vasif Gafarov told Report.

He recalled that as a result of the local anti-terror measures, constitutional order and state authority had been fully restored throughout the country.

"This historic achievement was made possible by the decisive role of the political will, firm position and far-sighted statehood policy of President and Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev. Under the President's leadership, Azerbaijan consistently strengthened its defense and economic potential over many years, pursued a policy based on national interests and achieved a historic victory in the Patriotic War. In September 2023, that same course of statehood culminated in the full restoration of sovereignty throughout Azerbaijan," he said.

Gafarov noted that the date symbolizes not only a military success but also strong state will, national unity and a consistent state policy.

"The main task today is to consolidate the historic results achieved under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, accelerate the reconstruction of the liberated territories and successfully continue the Great Return," the MP added.

The member of the Milli Majlis stressed that the date is also a day for a deeper understanding of the values of statehood.

"This date shows us that a strong state, national solidarity and decisive leadership are among the most important pillars of Azerbaijan's future development," he said.