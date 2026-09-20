MP says 2023 operation created basis for new reconstruction stage

The local anti-terror operation carried out on September 19-20, 2023, was not only a logical continuation of the 44-day Patriotic War but also the result of Azerbaijan's long-term political, diplomatic, economic and military strategy, Azerbaijani MP Nigar Mammadova told Report.

The MP said the process that began with the restoration of most of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity in 2020 was completed with the full restoration of sovereignty in September 2023.

"In fact, stopping the 44-day war in November was a conscious choice by Azerbaijan. As our head of state also said, at that time our Armed Forces were just one step away from Khankandi. Following the agreement reached on November 10, 2020, the activities of Armenia's illegal armed formations in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region created serious security threats in the area. Until the Lachin border checkpoint was established on April 23, 2023, Armenian-made mines were being transported into Azerbaijani territories and plans for various provocations were being drawn up. However, Azerbaijan preferred a peaceful solution and offered various opportunities for the reintegration of Armenian residents living in Karabakh within the framework of the Azerbaijani Constitution and laws," she said.

Mammadova said that despite this, the activities of separatist structures, illegal armament and military provocations continued.

"It is no coincidence that on September 19, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry once again called on formations of the Armenian armed forces located in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region to lay down their weapons and surrender. It stated that the anti-terror measures would be halted in that case. At the same time, on the instructions of Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, civilians and infrastructure facilities were not targeted, and only legitimate military targets were being neutralized," she said.

The member of the Milli Majlis noted that the operation lasted only 23 hours and said that formations of the Armenian armed forces located in the Karabakh region and illegal armed groups laid down their weapons, left their combat positions and military posts, and were fully disarmed.

"As President Ilham Aliyev also stated, as a result of the anti-terror operation, which lasted less than a day, separatism was eradicated, Azerbaijan fully ensured its state sovereignty, and international law prevailed. The restoration of sovereignty created the legal and political basis for the full expansion of a new stage of reconstruction in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur," Mammadova said.

"Three years ago, the anti-terror operation carried out by the Azerbaijani Army ensured the application of state laws throughout the country. The Azerbaijani flag was raised in Khankandi, Khojaly, Aghdara, Khojavend and other settlements. September 20 was declared State Sovereignty Day of Azerbaijan. As President Ilham Aliyev stressed, the chapter of separatism was closed. There will no longer be a place for separatism in Azerbaijan," the MP concluded.