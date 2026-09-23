Global Media Group and Report present documentary film 'Stone of the Homeland'

Global Media Group and Report News Agency have presented the documentary film "Stone of the Homeland" to audiences on the eve of the anniversary of the Patriotic War and the antiterror operation.

The film tells the life story of Lieutenant Colonel Akram Shadmanov, chief of staff of Azerbaijan's first commando military unit, who was martyred during the antiterror operation, and his family.

After the occupation of the Kalbajar district by Armenia, the Shadmanov family was forced to face the fate of internally displaced persons. Despite the hardships, the family never lost hope of returning to their homeland. Two professional servicemen grew up in the family with the goal of liberating their lands from the enemy.

During the 44-day Patriotic War, as well as the antiterror operation, the Shadmanov brothers fought heroically and actively participated in the liberation of a number of districts and villages. They were awarded orders and medals by orders of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev. However, on September 24, 2023, while visiting positions liberated from the enemy, one of the brothers, Lieutenant Colonel Akram Shadmanov, was martyred as a result of a mine explosion.

Through the life story of Akram Shadmanov and his family, the film "Stone of the Homeland" reflects not only the chronicle of heroism written by the Azerbaijani people, but also love for the homeland, the joy of victory, and the determination to rebuild and develop their native lands.

The film's idea and screenplay were authored by Namig Mayilov, its director is Niyam Shirinov, director of photography and editing director is Sabuhi Sadiq, and executive producer is Fuad Huseynaliyev.

The presentation ceremony held at the Nizami Cinema Center was attended by members of martyrs' families, war veterans, servicemen, government officials, members of parliament, and representatives of the public.

During the event, information was provided about the film's concept, the history of its creation, and the messages it conveys to society.

The Global Media Group is a leading media group established in 2017. The group includes television channels, news agencies, news portals, newspapers, and other media resources operating in Azerbaijan and abroad.

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