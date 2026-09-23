The future development of Azerbaijan's economy is closely linked to the creation of new production sectors, efficient use of natural resources and expansion of national industrial potential, MP Elnara Akimova told Report.

She said President Ilham Aliyev's remarks at a meeting dedicated to the State Program for the Development of the Mining and Metallurgical Industries for 2027-2030 clearly outlined the objectives in this area.

"The issue is not limited to ore extraction. It involves creating a complete industrial chain extending from raw material extraction to processing and production of finished goods," Akimova said.

The MP noted that Ilham Aliyev's statement that the sector was highly important and promising for the country's economy, particularly for the development of the non-oil sector, reflected the strategic importance of the program.

She added that the president had also emphasized the importance of ensuring financial support and implementation mechanisms for the program.

"State investment, private-sector participation and cooperation with foreign partners will play an important role in implementing the projects," she said.

Akimova noted that one of the key directions of the strategy is the development of gold, copper and molybdenum deposits in the liberated territories.

She said reassessing reserves using modern geological methods, launching exploration work in Nakhchivan and advancing projects in Aghdara, Kalbajar and Zangilan would create new economic opportunities.

"The establishment of industrial enterprises in these areas could contribute to increased employment and strengthen the economic foundations of the return to native lands," she said.

The MP stressed that Azerbaijan's key task is to transform its natural resources into a sustainable source of national development.

She added that the results of the 2027-2030 State Program would depend on the timely implementation of projects, the integrity of the production chain, efficient allocation of investment and compliance with environmental requirements.