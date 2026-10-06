Azerbaijan's position is clear: there is no place for the occupation policies of the past or separatism, and the country's sovereignty can never be subject to discussion, Azerbaijani MP Tahir Mirkishili told Report.

The MP said that on September 27, 2020, in response to what he described as another large-scale military provocation by the Armenian armed forces, the Azerbaijani people began the Patriotic War to defend the country's sovereign territories.

"As a result of the 44-day war, Azerbaijan liberated a large part of its territories from occupation by military means, while the Aghdam, Kalbajar and Lachin districts were liberated as a result of military-political developments. In doing so, our country itself implemented the requirements of international law that had remained on paper for many years," he said.

Mirkishili said that, regrettably, the Armenian leadership did not immediately accept the new reality that emerged after the Second Karabakh War.

"The provisions of the trilateral Statement of November 10, 2020 were not fully implemented. The remnants of the Armenian armed forces were not withdrawn from Azerbaijani territory; on the contrary, the transfer of manpower, weapons, ammunition and mines to Karabakh continued. The preservation of the separatist entity and the presence of armed groups became a major obstacle to lasting peace in the region," he said.

The MP noted that Azerbaijan had allowed nearly three years for the issue to be resolved peacefully and had called for the reintegration of Armenian residents living in Karabakh.

"However, these calls were met with new provocations, mine-laying and the strengthening of military positions. As a result, in September 2023, Azerbaijan was forced to carry out local antiterror measures on its territory. In measures lasting about one day, illegal armed formations were disarmed, the separatist regime ceased to exist and the constitutional order of Azerbaijan was restored throughout the country.

"The sequence of all these events shows one truth: Azerbaijan did not choose war; war was forced upon Azerbaijan. Our country remained committed to negotiations and a peaceful path for many years. However, Armenia's continued provocations, new territorial claims and failure to fulfill its obligations forced Azerbaijan to restore its sovereignty by force.

"Today, there is a real opportunity for peace in the region. But lasting peace can only be built on unconditional respect for the inviolability of borders, the sovereignty of states and territorial integrity. Azerbaijan's position is clear: there will be no return to the occupation policies of the past, there is no place for separatism, and our country's sovereignty can never be subject to discussion," Mirkishili said.