Ministry of Justice responds to appeal in regard with APFP Congress chaired by Razi Nurullayev

Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Justice responded to the appeal for the inclusion of relevant information in the State Register in regard with Congress of the Azerbaijani Popular Front Party (APFP) held on October 18, headed by Razi Nurullayev.

Report informs referring to R. Nurullayev. He noted that the Ministry recommended to resolve the issue in court.

According to R.Nurullaev, documents presented to the Congress in Baku Administrative-Economic Court No 1.

Ministry of Justice also has considered to go to court in regard with September 27 Congress of APFP headed by Ali Kerimli.