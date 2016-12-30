Milli Majlis's last plenary session in 2016 started

Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ The last - closing plenary session of Milli Majlis (the Azerbaijani Parliament) in 2016 kicked off.

Report informs, the session is chaired by Speaker Ogtay Asadov.

The agenda of the plenary session includes drafts amendment to the Administrative Offences Code, Tax Code, as well as to the laws "On education", "On regulation of tax debt of taxpayers to January 1, 2017", "On State Register of Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan ", "On protection of historical and cultural monuments", "On environmental protection", "On publishing", "On lottery", "On registration upon place of residence and stay", "On status of refugees and IDPs (persons displaced within the country)", "On budget system", "On traffic".

In addition, the parliament will discuss draft law "On approval of an appeal of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the occasion of World Azerbaijanis' Solidarity Day".