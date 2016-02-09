Milli Majlis establishes Working Group on municipalities

Baku. 9 February.REPORT,AZ/ Working Group has been established at regarding elimination of the problems faced by municipalities at legislative level.

Report informs, Chairman of Milli Majlis Regional Issues Committee Arif Rahimzadeh said during discussion of 'Annual (on 2015) report on implementation of administrative control over activity of municipalities' at the parliament.

According to him, members of Regional Issues Committee, Department Chief of Milli Majlis Apparatus Latif Huseynov, several heads of municipalities have been entered into composition of the Working Group. The Working Group will be lead by MP Rustam Khalilov.

Committee Chairman noted the Working Group will investigate resolution of problems faced by municipalities at legislative level, act with proposals on relevant additions and amendments to existing legislation.