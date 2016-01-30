Milli Majlis committees to be re-formed - LIST

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ 10 committees of Milli Mejlis will be re-formed.

Report informs, re-formation of the committees is related with amendments to Parliament's Internal Charter.

In accordance with the amendment, one MP can be represented in two committees of Milli Majlis at the same time. Previous rules allowed one MP to be a member of only one committee.

Hereinafter, several MPs will be represented in two committees.

Thus, Malahat Ibrahimgizi and Tahir Karimli will be members of Milli Majlis Legal Policy and State-Building Committee, Khanlar Fatiyev and Vusal Huseynov of Committee on Defense, Security and Fight against Corruption, Mirzajan Khalilov of Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship, Fuad Muradov of Committee on Natural Resources, Energy and Ecology, Javanshir Pashazadeh of Committee for Agrarian Policy, Sevinj Huseynova and Musa Guliyev of Committee on Labor and Social Policy.

In addition, Ulviyya Aghayeva, Sona Aliyeva, Elshad Hasanov and Asim Mollazadeh will be in the composition of Committee on Science and Education, Agil Abbas, Aflatun Amashov, Novruzali Aslanov, Javanshir Feyziyev, Ziyad Samadzadeh and Mikhail Zabelin in Committee on Culture, Bakhtiyar Aliyev, Araz Alizadeh, Sahiba Gafarova, Tahir Mirkishili and Elman Nasirov in Committee for International Relations and Inter-parliamentary Ties, Kamila Aliyeva, Ilham Mammadov and Sadagat Valiyev in Health Committee.

Re-formation of the committees will be considered in the Parliament's meeting, to be held on February 1.