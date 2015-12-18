Milli Majlis adopts draft considering fines for restricting movement in the Caspian coast

Baku. 18 December.REPORT.AZ/ Draft amendment to Administrative Offences Code discussed in Milli Majlis plenary session.

Report informs, draft considering penalty for restricting movement in the Azerbaijani coast of the Caspian Sea put to vote and adopted.

In accordance with the adopted draft, physical persons will be fined in the amount of 3000 manats (currently 15-20 AZN), officials 7000 (30-50 AZN), legal persons 35 000 (100-150 AZN) for enclosing plot of lands by fencing or other ways or constricting motion to coast without permission of relevant executive power.

In accordance another change, if such actions committed again by persons having administrative penalty, physical persons will be fined in the amount of 5000 (currently 25-35 AZN), officials 10 000 (60-80 AZN), legal persons 50 000 manats (150-250 AZN).