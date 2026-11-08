Mikayil Jabbarov: Restoration of territorial integrity and full sovereignty has further strengthened Azerbaijan

The restoration of territorial integrity and full sovereignty has further strengthened Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said in a post on X, according to Report.

"We celebrate with great pride and honour the sixth anniversary of the historic Victory achieved by our glorious Army under the leadership of the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev," Mikayil Jabbarov wrote.

He noted that the restoration of territorial integrity and full sovereignty has further strengthened Azerbaijan and created new opportunities to revive liberated territories, enhance economic potential, and advance sustainable development of the country.

"On the occasion of Victory Day, we extend our sincere congratulations, honour the cherished memory of our martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of our Motherland, and wish our war veterans good health and well-being. Long live independent, sovereign and strong Azerbaijan!" Mikayil Jabbarov said.