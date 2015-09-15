​Meeting of NAP Board held, list of candidates approved

Baku. September 15th. REPORT.AZ/ The meeting of Ne Azerbaijan party (YAP) was held today.

Report informs, the list of candidates from the ruling party in the upcoming November 1 parliamentary elections was discussed at a meeting.

After discussion, the Board approved the list of candidates.

According to the Report's journalist who is currently at the HQs of NAP, several members of the Board had already left the building. They announced the completion of the meeting.

A member of the NAP Board, deputy chairman of Milli Majlis Bahar Muradova commenting on the list of candidates said: "The meeting went well. List of candidates will be published little later."