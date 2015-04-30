Meeting of National Council postponed

Baku. 30 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Baku City Executive Power's proposal on the date of meeting was discussed at the National Council and was adopted."

Report was told by the head of press service of the National Council, Ogtay Gulaliyev said in his statement.

He said, the next meeting of the National Council will not held on May 2 proposed by the Executive Power of Baku.

Today, the appeal of the National Council was considered in Baku City Executive Power, however, it was not permitted to hold a rally at the Sports and Health Complex Stadium (formerly "Mahsul") in Yasamal district at 15:00 p.m. on May 3. Executive Power proposed to the National Council to hold a rally on May 2.