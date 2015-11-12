Mazahir Panahov: It's impossible to hold ideal elections

Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ 'It is impossible to hold ideal elections in the world, because millions of people attend elections'.

Report was told by the Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC), Mazahir Panahov.

'If someone says that, results of any constituency should be annulled because of violation, it is a preconceived approach. There may be minor violations in the electoral process. But it does not mean that results should be cancelled. CEC investigates each appeal, also considers different opinions', CEC chair says.