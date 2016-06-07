​Mazahir Panahov: Activities of political parties should be transparent

Baku. 7 June. REPORT.AZ/ The government should form an electoral way in the civil world. Therefore, the role of political parties is very important.

Report informs, Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at a seminar on "Transparency in funding of political parties: representation of the financial reports by political parties".

He noted that the activities of political parties are essential: "Political parties emerged after Azerbaijan gained its independence. This is a natural process. At the moment, there are 55 parties registered in the country. Undoubtedly, not all parties are on the same level. The CEC is in the first row among government organizations, which mutually contact with the parties."

According to him, the activities of political parties should be transparent: "This is an important issue in the struggle for power. In some matters it should be served the interests of the people on the basis of national principles. It is necessary to ensure that external forces cannot influence the processes in the country."