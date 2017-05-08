Managing staff of President's Special Medical Service will be issued diplomatic passports

Baku. 8 May. REPORT.AZ/ The issuing of diplomatic passports may be issued to the managing staff of the Presidential Administration and Special Medical Service of the President.
Report informs, it was proposed to amend the law "On Passports".
