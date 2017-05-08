 Top
    Close photo mode

    Managing staff of President's Special Medical Service will be issued diplomatic passports

    It was proposed to amend the law “On passports”© Report

    Baku. 8 May. REPORT.AZ/ The issuing of diplomatic passports may be issued to the managing staff of the Presidential Administration and Special Medical Service of the President.

    Report informs, it was proposed to amend the law "On Passports".

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi