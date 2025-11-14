Keys to homes presented to residents returning to Shushakand

Keys to the homes have been presented to the residents returning to the village of Shushakand in the Khojaly district.

According to a Report correspondent from Khojaly, the key handover ceremony was attended by representatives of the Special Representation of the President of Azerbaijan in the city of Khankandi, as well as in the Aghdara and Khojaly districts, along with officials from the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons.

At this stage, 19 families (55 people) have returned to the village.

Thus, a total of 61 families comprising 230 people will reside in Shushakand.