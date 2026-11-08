Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Kamran Aliyev and senior prosecutors visit Victory Arch monument

    Domestic policy
    • 08 November, 2026
    • 11:17
    Kamran Aliyev and senior prosecutors visit Victory Arch monument

    Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev and senior officials of the Prosecutor General's Office visited the Victory Arch monument on November 8 - Victory Day.

    According to Report, the prosecutors paid tribute to the memory of the martyrs.

    Kamran Aliyev and senior prosecutors visit Victory Arch monument
    Kamran Aliyev and senior prosecutors visit Victory Arch monument
    Kamran Aliyev Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan November 8 – Victory Day
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    Кямран Алиев и руководство прокуратуры посетили монумент "Арка Победы"
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    44 filmi

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