President Ilham Aliyev inspected construction works in Baku Sport City, Water Sports Palace and State Flag Square

Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ On December 23, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady of Azerbaijan, the head of Baku 2015 European Games Organizing Committee Mehriban Aliyeva along with family members acquainted with the progress of construction work carried out in the Baku Sport City, Water Sports Palace and area of State Flag Square.

Report informs, after reviewing the progress of the construction work carried out in the Baku Sport City, President Ilham Aliyev and his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva arrived in the territory of the State Flag Square.

President Ilham Aliyev and his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva watched the construction works, created a new culture and art objects around the square and also inspected the repair and reconstruction works including the exhibition halls, public spaces, alleys, and walking areas for the convenience of people.

President Ilham Aliyev and his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva acquainted with the work carried out on the territory of the State Flag Square.

Azerbaijan President gave appropriate instructions on the works done.