Ilham Aliyev highlights launch of deposits in liberated territories

A video excerpt from President Ilham Aliyev's speech at a meeting dedicated to the State Program for the Development of the Mining (Metal Ores) and Metallurgical Industries in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2027-2030 has been shared on his social media accounts.

According to Report, in the video, the president spoke about the need to bring deposits in the liberated territories into operation as soon as possible.

"These are primarily the gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits located in the Kalbajar, Aghdara, and Zangilan districts. Work has already commenced in the Aghdara district. I hope that in the near future, work will also start in both Kalbajar and Zangilan, thereby initiating the development of existing-that is, discovered-deposits," Ilham Aliyev said.