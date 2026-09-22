Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Ilham Aliyev: Ensuring peace, stability and security in the world is a shared responsibility of all states

    Domestic policy
    • 22 September, 2026
    • 13:25
    Ilham Aliyev: Ensuring peace, stability and security in the world is a shared responsibility of all states

    Ensuring peace, stability and security in the world is a shared responsibility of all states, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said as he addressed the participants of the 4th Baku Security Forum, Report informs.

    According to him, the scale and increasingly complex nature of modern challenges require stronger cooperation and the adoption of agile and coordinated approaches.

    "This is because the concept of security is no longer confined within the borders of individual states. A crisis or flashpoint of tension emerging in one region can rapidly affect others, undermine political and economic stability, threaten energy and food security, and cause serious disruptions to transport and communication links. Taking advantage of this interconnectedness, terrorism and extremism, transnational organized crime, illicit arms and drug trafficking, cybercrime and other transborder threats are becoming increasingly complex," Ilham Aliyev said

    Ilham Aliyev
    Prezident: Dünyada sülhün, sabitliyin və təhlükəsizliyin təmin olunması bütün dövlətlərin ortaq məsuliyyətidir
    Президент: Масштаб и угрожающий характер современных вызовов требуют активизации взаимодействия

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