Ilham Aliyev: Ensuring peace, stability and security in the world is a shared responsibility of all states

Ensuring peace, stability and security in the world is a shared responsibility of all states, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said as he addressed the participants of the 4th Baku Security Forum, Report informs.

According to him, the scale and increasingly complex nature of modern challenges require stronger cooperation and the adoption of agile and coordinated approaches.

"This is because the concept of security is no longer confined within the borders of individual states. A crisis or flashpoint of tension emerging in one region can rapidly affect others, undermine political and economic stability, threaten energy and food security, and cause serious disruptions to transport and communication links. Taking advantage of this interconnectedness, terrorism and extremism, transnational organized crime, illicit arms and drug trafficking, cybercrime and other transborder threats are becoming increasingly complex," Ilham Aliyev said