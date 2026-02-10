Ilham Aliyev appoints new minister of ecology and natural resources
Domestic policy
- 10 February, 2026
- 15:55
Rashad Ismayilov has been appointed as Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources.
According to Report, President Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant order regarding the appointment.
Ismayilov previously served as the First Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources.
