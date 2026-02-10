Ilham Aliyev appoints new minister of ecology and natural resources

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    • 10 February, 2026
    • 15:55
    Rashad Ismayilov has been appointed as Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources.

    According to Report, President Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant order regarding the appointment.

    Ismayilov previously served as the First Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources.

