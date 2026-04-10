Icharishahar administration begins restoration of damaged section of fortress wall

The Administration of the State Historical and Architectural Reserve of Icharishahar has launched restoration work on a section of the fortress wall where a partial collapse recently occurred.

According to the administration, immediate emergency measures were taken following the incident. The first phase involves the conservation and stabilization of the affected section. "These measures are aimed at preventing further deformation and ensuring the structural stability of the wall," the authority said.

A detailed technical and engineering assessment will follow, after which a scientifically grounded restoration project will be implemented.

Officials said the damaged section, located between Towers No. 13 and No. 14, had not previously undergone restoration. The main cause of the damage was identified as prolonged heavy rainfall in recent days, which led to increased humidity and natural erosion.

The administration assured that all restoration works will be carried out with high precision, in line with international standards, while preserving the historical authenticity of the monument.

Specialists with extensive international experience have already been engaged in the process, including experts previously involved in the restoration of the Maiden Tower and the Palace of the Shirvanshahs.