Head of Russian community in Azerbaijan: No tolerance to other ethnicities in Russia

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ “Russia is a multi-ethnic nation, just like Azerbaijan. There is an equal treatment to all people in Azerbaijan. There is a climate of tolerance in the country. Unfortunately, we don’t observe climate of the tolerance in Russia”.

Report informs, Azerbaijani lawmaker, Chairman of Russian community in Azerbaijan Mikhail Zabelin told at today’s plenary session of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament).

He told that he highly evaluates Azerbaijan’s attitude towards Russians: “We are concerned about cancelation of registration of All-Russian Azerbaijani Congress. We have one month to avert the decision. I express my thanks to lawmakers that they express their opinions on the issue objectively. The working group on Azerbaijan-Russia inter-parliamentary relations has to provide its position on this issue”.