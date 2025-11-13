Head of Gakh District Executive Authority introduced to staff
Domestic policy
- 13 November, 2025
- 17:27
On November 13, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department for Territorial and Organizational Issues of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Zeynal Naghdaliyev introduced Elvin Nazim oghlu Pashayev, Head of the Gakh District Executive Authority, to the staff.
According to Report, Zeynal Naghdaliyev conveyed the instructions and recommendations of the President of Azerbaijan to the new leadership of the Gakh District Executive Authority.
Elvin Pashayev expressed his gratitude for the trust placed in him.
Latest News
18:16
Azerbaijani women's volleyball team shines as runner-up at 6th Islamic Solidarity GamesTeam sports
18:06
Photo
Azerbaijan, Israel explore collaboration in emergency managementForeign policy
17:59
Azerbaijan begins cashew imports from Benin and GhanaBusiness
17:52
France lifts travel ban on Telegram founder DurovOther countries
17:35
Uzbekistan proposes holding Central Asia–Azerbaijan investment forum in 2026Business
17:27
Photo
Head of Gakh District Executive Authority introduced to staffDomestic policy
17:21
Photo
11 families relocated to Vangli village in Aghdara district receive house keysDomestic policy
17:19
EU discusses possible mechanisms to meet Ukraine's financial needsOther countries
17:00
Photo