Head of Gakh District Executive Authority introduced to staff

On November 13, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department for Territorial and Organizational Issues of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Zeynal Naghdaliyev introduced Elvin Nazim oghlu Pashayev, Head of the Gakh District Executive Authority, to the staff.

According to Report, Zeynal Naghdaliyev conveyed the instructions and recommendations of the President of Azerbaijan to the new leadership of the Gakh District Executive Authority.

Elvin Pashayev expressed his gratitude for the trust placed in him.