Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games

    Head of Gakh District Executive Authority introduced to staff

    Domestic policy
    • 13 November, 2025
    • 17:27
    Head of Gakh District Executive Authority introduced to staff

    On November 13, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department for Territorial and Organizational Issues of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Zeynal Naghdaliyev introduced Elvin Nazim oghlu Pashayev, Head of the Gakh District Executive Authority, to the staff.

    According to Report, Zeynal Naghdaliyev conveyed the instructions and recommendations of the President of Azerbaijan to the new leadership of the Gakh District Executive Authority.

    Elvin Pashayev expressed his gratitude for the trust placed in him.

    Gakh executive authority
    Photo
    Qaxın yeni icra başçısı kollektivə təqdim olunub
    Photo
    Новый глава ИВ Гахского района представлен коллективу

    Latest News

    18:16

    Azerbaijani women's volleyball team shines as runner-up at 6th Islamic Solidarity Games

    Team sports
    18:06
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Israel explore collaboration in emergency management

    Foreign policy
    17:59

    Azerbaijan begins cashew imports from Benin and Ghana

    Business
    17:52

    France lifts travel ban on Telegram founder Durov

    Other countries
    17:35

    Uzbekistan proposes holding Central Asia–Azerbaijan investment forum in 2026

    Business
    17:27
    Photo

    Head of Gakh District Executive Authority introduced to staff

    Domestic policy
    17:21
    Photo

    11 families relocated to Vangli village in Aghdara district receive house keys

    Domestic policy
    17:19

    EU discusses possible mechanisms to meet Ukraine's financial needs

    Other countries
    17:00
    Photo

    S. Korea donates $350,000 worth of medical equipment to hospital in Azerbaijan's Ganja

    Health
    All News Feed