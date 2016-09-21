PA official: It seems statement of Venice Commission is a political order

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ In general, it seems that the statement of Venice Commission is a political order. Therefore, this report has been prepared hastily. Draft of Referendum Act was published on June 18. PACE President's letter to the Venice Commission was presented just 20 days prior to the referendum."

Report informs, Chief of Legislation and Legal Examination Department of the Presidential Administration Shahin Aliyev said.

According to him, political order was made by deputies represented in the PACE.

"We didn't work with the Venice Commission in such a way. Opinion of the Government of Azerbaijan will be ready before the plenary meeting of the Commission", Sh.Aliev said.

He noted that no one contacted with Administration of the President of Azerbaijan in connection with this statement and our position was not studied: "We are sorry about this. The procedural rules on giving a statement by the Venice Commission have been violated. This is a the result of political processes taking place in the Council of Europe, and invisible side of the iceberg."



