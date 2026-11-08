Hajiyev: Being in Shusha ahead of Victory Day brings immense pride

Being in Shusha on the eve of Victory Day brings immense pride and happiness, Hikmat Hajiyev, assistant to Azerbaijan's president and head of the Presidential Administration's Foreign Policy Affairs Department, wrote on X.

Report informs that Hajiyev paid tribute to those who died in the liberation of Azerbaijan"s territories.

"Six years ago, under the resolute and wise leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, and at the cost of our martyrs' lives, our lands were liberated from occupation, ending nearly 30 years of longing for Garabagh and Shusha. Standing in our beloved Shusha today as a citizen of a victorious state is an unparalleled feeling. May God rest the souls of our martyrs! Garabagh is Azerbaijan!" he wrote.