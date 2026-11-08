Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Hajiyev: Being in Shusha ahead of Victory Day brings immense pride

    Domestic policy
    • 08 November, 2026
    • 01:48
    Hajiyev: Being in Shusha ahead of Victory Day brings immense pride

    Being in Shusha on the eve of Victory Day brings immense pride and happiness, Hikmat Hajiyev, assistant to Azerbaijan's president and head of the Presidential Administration's Foreign Policy Affairs Department, wrote on X.

    Report informs that Hajiyev paid tribute to those who died in the liberation of Azerbaijan"s territories.

    "Six years ago, under the resolute and wise leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, and at the cost of our martyrs' lives, our lands were liberated from occupation, ending nearly 30 years of longing for Garabagh and Shusha. Standing in our beloved Shusha today as a citizen of a victorious state is an unparalleled feeling. May God rest the souls of our martyrs! Garabagh is Azerbaijan!" he wrote.

    Ilham Aliyev Hikmat Hajiyev November 8 – Victory Day
    Hikmət Hacıyev: Zəfər Günü ərəfəsində gözəl Şuşada olmaq insana sonsuz qürur və xoşbəxtlik hissi yaşadır
    Хикмет Хаджиев: Быть в Шуше накануне Дня Победы дарит чувство безграничной гордости и счастья
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    44 filmi

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