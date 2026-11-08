Hajiyev: Being in Shusha ahead of Victory Day brings immense pride
- 08 November, 2026
- 01:48
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Being in Shusha on the eve of Victory Day brings immense pride and happiness, Hikmat Hajiyev, assistant to Azerbaijan's president and head of the Presidential Administration's Foreign Policy Affairs Department, wrote on X.
Report informs that Hajiyev paid tribute to those who died in the liberation of Azerbaijan"s territories.
"Six years ago, under the resolute and wise leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, and at the cost of our martyrs' lives, our lands were liberated from occupation, ending nearly 30 years of longing for Garabagh and Shusha. Standing in our beloved Shusha today as a citizen of a victorious state is an unparalleled feeling. May God rest the souls of our martyrs! Garabagh is Azerbaijan!" he wrote.
Zəfər Günü ərəfəsində gözəl Şuşada olmaq insana sonsuz qürur və xoşbəxtlik hissi yaşadır. Altı il əvvəl Müzəffər Ali Baş Komandan, Prezident İlham Əliyevin qətiyyətli,müdrik liderliyi ilə və şəhidlərimiz qanı bahasına torpaqlarımız işğaldan azad edildi, otuz ilə yaxın davam edən Qarabağ və Şuşa həsrətinə son qoyuldu. Bu gün doğma Şuşada qalib dövlətin vətəndaşı kimi dayanmaq misilsiz bir duyğudur. Allah şəhidlərimizə rəhmət eləsin! Qarabağ Azərbaycandır! #Azərbaycan #AliBaşKomandan #Zəfər— Hikmet Hajiyev (@HikmetHajiyev) November 7, 2026