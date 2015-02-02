Garib Mammadov: National Atlas is a significant response to cartographic falsifications

Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ National Atlas of the Republic of Azerbaijan is the first significant, large-scale publication about our country. Report informs it was stated by the executive secretary of the editorial board of the National Atlas, academician Garib Mammadov, during the presentation of the National Atlas of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the South Caucasus map of 1903 organized by the State Committee for Land and Cartography (SCLC) and the National Academy of Sciences (ANAS).

Describing the basic map value of the South Caucasus in 1903, and the National Atlas of the Republic of Azerbaijan, he said that at a time when Azerbaijan faced with mapping and fraud in the information war against our country, the atlas can be a powerful response to the Armenians.

Academician also noted that Azerbaijan has not yet been published National Atlas.