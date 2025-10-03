Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Five years pass since liberation of Sugovushan from Armenian occupation

    Domestic policy
    • 03 October, 2025
    • 00:00
    Today marks the fifth anniversary of the liberation of the villages of Sugovushan and Talish in the Aghdara district of Azerbaijan from Armenian occupation. On October 3, 2020, the Azerbaijani army cleared both villages of Armenian occupiers, raising the tricolor State Flag of Azerbaijan in Sugovushan and Talish.

    The village, with its ancient name Sugovushan, was renamed Sugovushan during the Soviet era. It was first liberated from occupation by the Azerbaijani army in 1991-1992. However, in April 1994, the village was reoccupied by Armenia.

    After the occupation of Sugovushan, the Armenians established military units there. Military unit No. 49971 was considered one of the best in the Armenian army in Karabakh. Additionally, military unit No. 33651, designated by the Armenian army as the "6th Defense District," also held positions in Sugovushan.

    The battle for the liberation of Sugovushan is considered one of the key battles of the Azerbaijani army on the northeastern front during the Second Karabakh War. During the battles in the Sugovushan-Aghderin direction, 4 tanks of the 77th tank battalion of the Armenian armed forces were destroyed, and 3 more tanks were taken as trophies. As a result of artillery strikes by Azerbaijani troops on the defense areas of the 5th mountain rifle regiment of the Armenian Armed Forces in the Aghdara direction, 4 combat vehicles of this regiment were destroyed, and it suffered heavy losses in killed and wounded. The personnel of several units of the regiment left their combat positions and fled the battlefield.

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a law renaming the village of Sugovushan to the village of Sugovushan. On October 3, 2021, President Ilham Aliyev raised the flag of Azerbaijan in the villages of Sugovushan and Talish.

    It is worth noting that, along with the villages of Sugovushan and Talish, the villages of Mehdili, Chakhirli, Ashagi Maralyan, Shaybey, Guyjag of the Jabrayil district, and the village of Ashagi Abdurrahmanli of the Fuzuli district were also liberated from Armenian occupation on October 3.

    Azerbaijan Army Sugovushan
    Suqovuşan qəsəbəsi və Talış kəndinin erməni işğalından azad edilməsindən beş il ötür
    Минуло пять лет со дня освобождения поселка Суговушан и села Талыш от армянской оккупации

