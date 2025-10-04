Five years pass since first missile attack on Ganja during Second Karabakh War

Today marks five years since the first missile attack on Azerbaijan's second-largest city, Ganja, by Armenia during the Second Karabakh War, Report recalls.

On the morning of October 4, 2020, around 10 am, Armenian armed forces launched missiles targeting civilian areas in Ganja. The attack struck residential zones, including a two-story apartment building and private homes.

This strike was the first major missile attack by Armenia outside the active conflict zone in Karabakh. As a result of the attack, one civilian - Tunar Aliyev - was killed, and 32 others were injured. Civilian infrastructure and historic buildings also suffered damage.

During the Second Karabakh War, Ganja came under attack a total of five times - on October 4, 5, 8, 11, and 17 - through missile and heavy artillery strikes by Armenian forces. In total, 26 civilians were killed, 175 injured, and significant damage was inflicted on residential buildings, public infrastructure, and vehicles.