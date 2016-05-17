First Lady of Azerbaijan appeals to Milli Majlis on adoption of amnesty act

Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ First Lady of Azerbaijan, President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Member of the Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) Mehriban Aliyeva has appealed to the parliament on adoption of amnesty act.

Report informs, First Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ziyafat Asgarov stated.

This is the fourth application of Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva to Milli Majlis in regards with the act of amnesty.

If the amnesty covering 10,000 people to be adopted, 3 500 prisoners will be released.

Appeal of Mrs.Mehriban Aliyeva will be considered at the Milli Majlis's next plenary session on May 20.