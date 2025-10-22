Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    First Deputy PM of Azerbaijan awarded Istiglal Order

    Domestic policy
    • 22 October, 2025
    • 12:29
    First Deputy PM of Azerbaijan awarded Istiglal Order

    Azerbaijan's First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov has been awarded the Istiglal Order, Report informs.

    President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree conferring the high state award in recognition of Eyyubov's significant contributions to the country's socio-economic development.

    The award comes ahead of Eyyubov's 80th birthday, which will be marked on October 24.

    Yaqub Eyyubov "İstiqlal" ordeni ilə təltif edilib
    Ягуб Эюбов награжден орденом "Истиглал"

