First Deputy PM of Azerbaijan awarded Istiglal Order
Domestic policy
- 22 October, 2025
- 12:29
Azerbaijan's First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov has been awarded the Istiglal Order, Report informs.
President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree conferring the high state award in recognition of Eyyubov's significant contributions to the country's socio-economic development.
The award comes ahead of Eyyubov's 80th birthday, which will be marked on October 24.
Latest News
12:37
CBA forecasts average oil price at $64 for 2026Finance
12:37
Photo
Jeyhun Bayramov meets with his Estonian counterpartOther
12:31
Pashinyan: South Caucasus countries may have common strategic interestsRegion
12:29
First Deputy PM of Azerbaijan awarded Istiglal OrderDomestic policy
12:24
Oliver Kempken: Pace of Karabakh's reconstruction reflects region's great potentialKarabakh
12:21
Impact of various factors on inflation in Azerbaijan revealedFinance
12:20
German traveler impressed by scale of restoration work in Azerbaijan's KarabakhKarabakh
12:12
Photo
Video
'Indestructible Partnership-2025' joint special forces exercise underwayMilitary
12:06