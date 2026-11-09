Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Fireworks light up Khankandi after Victory Day concert

    Domestic policy
    • 09 November, 2026
    • 01:42
    Fireworks light up Khankandi after Victory Day concert

    A festive concert was held in Khankandi to celebrate Victory Day.

    Patriotic songs and a varied program of stage performances created a festive atmosphere, the public relations department of the Restoration, Construction and Management Service for Khankandi city and the Aghdara and Khojaly districts told Report.

    Residents came together to share the joy, pride, and excitement of Victory Day.

    The concert was followed by a fireworks display that lit up the night sky in bright colors, creating memorable moments for residents and visitors.

    The service said the celebrations reflected the pride in Azerbaijan's historic victory in the Patriotic War, which secured the country's territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as the unity and solidarity of the Azerbaijani people.

    Fireworks light up Khankandi after Victory Day concert
    Fireworks light up Khankandi after Victory Day concert
    Fireworks light up Khankandi after Victory Day concert
    Fireworks light up Khankandi after Victory Day concert
    Fireworks light up Khankandi after Victory Day concert
    Fireworks light up Khankandi after Victory Day concert
    Fireworks light up Khankandi after Victory Day concert
    Fireworks light up Khankandi after Victory Day concert
    Fireworks light up Khankandi after Victory Day concert
    Fireworks light up Khankandi after Victory Day concert
    Fireworks light up Khankandi after Victory Day concert
    Fireworks light up Khankandi after Victory Day concert

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    Xankəndidə Zəfər Günü münasibətilə keçirilmiş konsertdən sonra atəşfəşanlıq olub
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    В Ханкенди концерт по случаю Дня Победы завершился фейерверком
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