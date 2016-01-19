Extraordinary session of Milli Majlis kicks off

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ Extraordinary meeting of Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) started.

Report informs, discussion of 8 issues included in the agenda of session, presided by Ogtay Asadov.

The session began with playing Azerbaijani national anthem.

In the session, amendments to law 'On deposit insurance', Tax Code, 'On currency regulation', Administrative Offences Code, 'On public procurements', 'On customs tariff' are considered.

As well as draft law 'On full insurance of deposits' will be discussed.

Chairman of Management Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic Elman Rustamov, Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev and other officials attended the session.