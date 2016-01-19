 Top
    Close photo mode

    Extraordinary session of Milli Majlis kicks off

    8 issues included in agenda of today's meeting

    Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ Extraordinary meeting of Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) started.

    Report informs, discussion of 8 issues included in the agenda of session, presided by Ogtay Asadov.

    The session began with playing Azerbaijani national anthem.

    In the session, amendments to law 'On deposit insurance', Tax Code, 'On currency regulation', Administrative Offences Code, 'On public procurements', 'On customs tariff' are considered.

    As well as draft law 'On full insurance of deposits' will be discussed.

    Chairman of Management Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic Elman Rustamov, Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev and other officials attended the session. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi