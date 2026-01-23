Expanded board meeting held at Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry

An expanded meeting of the board of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been held under the chairmanship of Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

According to Report, the meeting was attended by the ministry's leadership and heads of its structural departments.

Discussions focused on the results of the ministry's activities in 2025 in line with Azerbaijan's foreign policy course set by the president, as well as key priorities for 2026.

Participants also reviewed issues related to bilateral and multilateral cooperation, and the development of economic, climate and humanitarian diplomacy.

The meeting further addressed post-conflict diplomatic efforts and the protection of the rights of Azerbaijani citizens abroad.

Following the discussions, relevant instructions were issued.