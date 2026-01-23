Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Expanded board meeting held at Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry

    Domestic policy
    • 23 January, 2026
    • 19:12
    Expanded board meeting held at Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry

    An expanded meeting of the board of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been held under the chairmanship of Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

    According to Report, the meeting was attended by the ministry's leadership and heads of its structural departments.

    Discussions focused on the results of the ministry's activities in 2025 in line with Azerbaijan's foreign policy course set by the president, as well as key priorities for 2026.

    Participants also reviewed issues related to bilateral and multilateral cooperation, and the development of economic, climate and humanitarian diplomacy.

    The meeting further addressed post-conflict diplomatic efforts and the protection of the rights of Azerbaijani citizens abroad.

    Following the discussions, relevant instructions were issued.

    AzerbaijaniMFA Board Meeting
    Photo
    XİN-də geniştərkibli kollegiya iclası keçirilib
    Photo
    В МИД Азербайджана прошло расширенное заседание коллегии

    Latest News

    20:32

    Media: Meloni advised EU leaders against confronting Trump

    Other countries
    20:07

    Rovshan Najaf meets with FIFA president

    Football
    19:59

    In response to Zelenskyy's statements, UK says Moscow responsible

    Other countries
    19:52

    Talks between Ukraine, Russia, US begin in Abu Dhabi

    Other countries
    19:39
    Photo

    The Rising Light: REZA Exhibition Presented at Heydar Aliyev International Airport

    Cultural policy
    19:32

    Vahid Jalalzadeh: Aghband bridge to be commissioned before Novruz

    Infrastructure
    19:22

    Jalalzadeh: Iran has always supported development of economic ties between Baku and Yerevan

    Foreign policy
    19:17

    Iranian deputy FM: Relations with Azerbaijan developing positively

    Foreign policy
    19:12
    Photo

    Expanded board meeting held at Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed