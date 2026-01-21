Exit restrictions possible for citizens with expiring military deferments

Azerbaijan may introduce restrictions on leaving the country for individuals whose deferment from military service is approaching its expiration date, Parviz Sadraddinov, head of the Public Relations and International Relations Department of the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription, told Report.

He made the statement while commenting on recent reports regarding the possible requirement for a repeat medical examination for individuals who have been granted a deferment from military service due to health-related issues, noting that such measures are being considered within the framework of existing legislation and procedures.