Ehsan given on behalf of President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva to commemorate Azerbaijani martyrs

Baku. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/ An ehsan has been given on behalf of President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva to commemorate Azerbaijani martyrs, who died heroically while repulsing the Armenian provocation on the line of contact of Azerbaijani and Armenian troops.

Report informs, the event, which was organized at the Heydar Mosque, was attended by Azerbaijan`s first lady Mehriban Aliyeva, mothers of the servicemen, who were martyred and wounded in the struggle to liberate Motherland, and public figures.

President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva met with family members and relatives of the servicemen, who were recently martyred and wounded in the battles for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan as a result of the violation of the ceasefire by the enemy on the frontline.

Mehriban Aliyeva offered her deep condolences to mothers and relatives of the martyrs, and wished those wounded the soonest possible recovery. The first lady addressed the event.

The event then featured the recitation of verses from the Quran.

Family members of the martyred and wounded servicemen thanked the Azerbaijani government and people for attention and support.