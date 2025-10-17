Draft state budget for next year submitted to Milli Majlis

The draft state budget of Azerbaijan for 2026 and the bills included in the budget package have been submitted to the Milli Majlis.

A source in the parliament told Report that on October 15, President Ilham Aliyev submitted the draft law "On the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026" for consideration by the Milli Majlis.

The draft law, along with accompanying documents, has been sent to the Accounts Chamber for review. After that, it will be discussed in the Milli Majlis.

The state budget revenues for 2026 are projected at 38.609 billion manat (over $22.711 billion). In the revenue structure, the share of the non-oil sector is increasing, which will help reduce dependence on oil revenues. 57.4% of revenues and 78.7% of taxes are expected to come from non-oil sources.